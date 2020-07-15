U.S. Stocks May Open Sharply Higher On Vaccine News, Goldman Sachs Earnings
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, adding to the strong gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 553 points.
Runnymede Capital Management's Andrew Wang says the massive liquidity and government stimulus measures can drive the market higher in the third quarter. But he tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the markets..