U.S. Stocks May Open Sharply Higher On Vaccine News, Goldman Sachs Earnings Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, adding to the strong gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 553 points. 👓 View full article

