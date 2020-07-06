Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Genius Brands and Archie Comics partner to launch Stan Lee Universe comics

SeekingAlpha Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Genius Brands Announces Deal to Create Stan Lee Universe

 But it will be based on the IP the comic book hero creator developed after Marvel Comics.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

lokixximo

Lokixximo RT @GNUSBrands: Genius Brands Inks New Deals With Archie Comics, 'Batman' Movie Producer - @Benzinga https://t.co/nvDQbIojWR $gnus #gnus… 3 minutes ago

rsrdfw1

rsrdfw RT @THR: The deal with Genius Brands international will develop and produce comic books and graphic novels based on the post-Marvel IP of t… 9 minutes ago

WolfinginM

WolfingtheMarkets RT @MarketCurrents: $GNUS - Genius Brands and Archie Comics partner to launch Stan Lee Universe comics https://t.co/a1uu4mMLGl 17 minutes ago

Mr_Botta

Mr.B Genius Brands and Archie Comics partner to launch Stan Lee Universe comics $GNUS https://t.co/FYXK4PiAK3 19 minutes ago

wrightswilliam

Wrightswilliam RT @MrZackMorris: $GNUS This news is real Archie Comics, Genius Brands Partner to Launch Comic Books Based on “Stan Lee Universe” of Charac… 20 minutes ago

MarketCurrents

Breaking News $GNUS - Genius Brands and Archie Comics partner to launch Stan Lee Universe comics https://t.co/a1uu4mMLGl 20 minutes ago

twittmypants

Daddest Man RT @vrrrrrrrrg: I still have a small bit of $GNUS, did my DD a long time ago and I’m a believer 😊 https://t.co/Uh6ojBmnKM 26 minutes ago