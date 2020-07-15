Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Stocks Extend Rally On Vaccine News, Goldman Sachs Earnings

RTTNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Following the rally seen over the course of the previous session, stocks have shown another strong move to the upside in morning trading on Wednesday. With the continued advance, the S&P 500 has reached its best intraday level in well over four months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MGM New King? Top Stories, Sports and Business News — July 10 [Video]

MGM New King? Top Stories, Sports and Business News — July 10

Ultimate Fighting Championship rings the bell from Fight Island for UFC251 this weekend, bank stocks rally Friday ahead of earnings report, and MGM wants to be the King of online sports gambling. Here..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 04:16Published
Stocks Nosedive as Vaccine Hopes Fade: What Wall Street’s Saying [Video]

Stocks Nosedive as Vaccine Hopes Fade: What Wall Street’s Saying

Stocks looked to be pinching out a gain before bad news on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine hit the wires.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:56Published
Don’t get fooled by stocks’ big rally: analyst [Video]

Don’t get fooled by stocks’ big rally: analyst

WealthWise Financial's Loreen Gilbert sees another down leg ahead for the markets. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should buy offensive and defensive stocks in sectors such as tech and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Vaccine News, Goldman Sachs Earnings May Spark Early Rally On Wall Street

 The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a sharply higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to add to the strong gains posted in the previous session.
RTTNews


Tweets about this

farrarpjoy

Pjoyfarrar🌊🌊 We need u to take a dose of project warp speed to control virus and for the best stock market in history. I’ll stic… https://t.co/imxFxEs629 17 minutes ago

mcnaughtongunn

McNaughton & Gunn Dow Futures Surge, Global Stocks Rally on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes: "Promising data from an early study of Moderna… https://t.co/MtCTnwZJ9O 1 hour ago

Don_JR24

Don_Jr🎱 RT @Investingcom: #AnotherDayAnotherDollar Our markets analyst @JesseCohenInv gives us his #Top5ThingsToKnowToday: - #Covid19 Vaccine Hop… 2 hours ago

Investingcom

Investing.com #AnotherDayAnotherDollar Our markets analyst @JesseCohenInv gives us his #Top5ThingsToKnowToday: - #Covid19 Vacci… https://t.co/kaoudbSvHo 4 hours ago

FinanzLinksCom

FinanzLinksUSA Upbeat Vaccine News May Lead To Initial Strength On Wall Street: The major U.S. index futures are currently pointin… https://t.co/Xl8PkaQajG 2 days ago