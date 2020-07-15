U.S. Stocks Extend Rally On Vaccine News, Goldman Sachs Earnings
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Following the rally seen over the course of the previous session, stocks have shown another strong move to the upside in morning trading on Wednesday. With the continued advance, the S&P 500 has reached its best intraday level in well over four months.
Ultimate Fighting Championship rings the bell from Fight Island for UFC251 this weekend, bank stocks rally Friday ahead of earnings report, and MGM wants to be the King of online sports gambling. Here..