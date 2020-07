Charity Giant Behind Give.org Launches a Blockchain Donation Platform Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The platform uses blockchain to facilitate donations to Better Business Bureau-accredited charities while ensuring donor data is only shared when permitted. The platform uses blockchain to facilitate donations to Better Business Bureau-accredited charities while ensuring donor data is only shared when permitted. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this