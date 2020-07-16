Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Survey: This Is What Americans Want Most Out of a Second Stimulus Check

Motley Fool Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
A second stimulus check is still a possibility, and Americans have differing opinions about how much it's needed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Second stimulus package

Second stimulus package 02:13

 A question you or your loved ones may be asking, will we be getting a second stimulus check. This month is expected to be crucial to see if lawmakers in DC can come together and pass something.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans are hoarding an unbelievable amount of money in unused tech [Video]

Americans are hoarding an unbelievable amount of money in unused tech

Americans have $43 billion in cash hiding in their homes from their unused tech. Yet, with most holding onto their unused tech rather than selling or recycling it, an estimated $11 billion in its value..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

Donald Trump on Monday said he supported a second round of direct payments to Americans. The CARES Act authorized an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits. As that winds down at the end..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
President promises second stimulus check [Video]

President promises second stimulus check

President promises a second stimulus check.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit who gets government cash

Republicans reportedly want to shrink the 2nd round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-income Americans and limit who gets government cash · Congressional Republicans are weighing whether to narrow a second stimulus check to low-income Americans, though they haven't settled on an income...
Business Insider

Congress Considers Issuing Some Americans Second Stimulus Check

 The government may issue some Americans facing financial struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic another stimulus check, Fox Business reports. As lawmakers...
Newsmax

Second Stimulus Could be Distributed Quickly Once Approved but Limited to Fewer People

Second Stimulus Could be Distributed Quickly Once Approved but Limited to Fewer People Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the second stimulus check could be distributed at a faster rate than the first. However, the official noted that...
HNGN Also reported by •Motley Fool

Tweets about this

techstoa

#TechStoa @UrStaxFetish @JohnB89164889 @Joshua_G_Media @JJResists @weslyinfinity @kcpolice Yeah, 49% of Americans didn't "cho… https://t.co/AqDexyqsso 8 hours ago

ScottHerberg1

Scott Herberg @BillHemmer Shouldn't we ask the native American people what they think, because I know this was considered once be… https://t.co/uTACVZ2e9T 9 hours ago

mi_sfrom

Blue Possum - BLM, Dammit! RT @HanianEmpress: Lets show trump what real Americans of the resistance think of his job performance. Share this, then take the survey.… 16 hours ago

VernChronicles

Vern RT @WatcoRail: A recent survey showed a vast majority of Americans agree that freight rail is essential. Do you know what percent? We left… 18 hours ago

WatcoRail

Watco Companies A recent survey showed a vast majority of Americans agree that freight rail is essential. Do you know what percent?… https://t.co/YPAwt1tGy5 19 hours ago

HordFactor

Jeff Hord @ProfessorBlock @sullyjr86 @pmcd1958 The “vast majority”? Based on what data? I’m sure you’re familiar with the res… https://t.co/Ad5QXYb2o6 20 hours ago

nrdgrl007

NrdGrl007 @TRektoning @JoanneFirsts What do the answers have to do with nationality? This survey and comments are open to peo… https://t.co/Yjud351Kaj 2 days ago

godpotential

A human that knows his real potential @DwightSchrute94 @NumbersMean @SC_4L @JvmesCarti @SSenseiii this is before covid Nearly half of Americans say they… https://t.co/Ms5XCxNKZ9 2 days ago