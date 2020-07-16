Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cloudflare Inc Up 130% in 2020 on COVID-19-Fueled Demand for Security & Networking

Profit Confidential Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Cloudflare Inc Up 130% in 2020 on COVID-19-Fueled Demand for Security & NetworkingCloudflare Inc Up 130% in 2020, More Gains Expected
*Cloudflare Inc *(NYSE:NET) was a great cloud stock even before the world was rocked by COVID-19. Because of that pandemic, investors have become even more bullish on this Internet infrastructure stock.

While some tech stocks are unjustly benefiting from broader market sentiment, the rise in Cloudflare stock (about 130% year-to-date and about 120% year-over-year) is more than justified. The company.

The post Cloudflare Inc Up 130% in 2020 on COVID-19-Fueled Demand for Security & Networking appeared first on Profit Confidential.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StarzliteUwU

Starzlite💕 RT @TTV: When Discord is down because of Cloudflare so you have to socialize with people, then you realize you can’t because of COVID-19 #d… 2 minutes ago

TTV

 When Discord is down because of Cloudflare so you have to socialize with people, then you realize you can’t because… https://t.co/VT9uhiTJoI 3 minutes ago

VanishingKira

WatchGiantRobo Cloudflare killed more social lives than covid did in less than a minute 🤣 24 minutes ago

GeekStuffOG

Matt Ya'll, who TF did not wear a mask around Cloudflare? I bet it was Florida! Florida gave the internet Covid! 35 minutes ago

PrettyBakedBakr

Prettybakedbaker HOLY SHIT! Half the internet is down now?????? Yikes.....#cloudflare #endoftheworld #Covid_19 #2020isoverrated 38 minutes ago

Rackspace

Rackspace Technology RT @CloudflareHelp: Don't miss this episode of the @Rackspace #CloudTalk podcast, where you can hear Cloudflare's own Arun Singh discuss ho… 1 day ago

CloudflareHelp

Cloudflare Help Don't miss this episode of the @Rackspace #CloudTalk podcast, where you can hear Cloudflare's own Arun Singh discus… https://t.co/3yOAo45BI6 1 day ago

ScwxDave

david cornell Cloudflare Inc Up 130% in 2020 on COVID-19-Fueled Demand for Security & Networking - Profit Confidential… https://t.co/PWBHOkahe3 1 day ago