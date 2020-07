Bitcoin Price, Stocks, Set to Correct If Fed Fails to Extend Stimulus Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Key U.S. federal stimulus programs are set to expire soon and if they are not renewed the stock market and Bitcoin price could crash again. Key U.S. federal stimulus programs are set to expire soon and if they are not renewed the stock market and Bitcoin price could crash again. 👓 View full article