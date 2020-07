Kogan share price falls 7% on Federal Court Ruling Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Kogan share price has been smashed after a Federal Court ruling upheld allegations made by the ACCC regarding a misleading promotion.



The post Kogan share price falls 7% on Federal Court Ruling appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers



Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LBGTQ+ workers from.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published on June 15, 2020 Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block a judge’s ruling that requires the U.S. government to evaluate moving up to 837 potentially at-risk prisoners out of a.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this