Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive..

Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package



Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package. According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company. Tesla had to reach $20 billion in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on May 29, 2020