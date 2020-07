Second stimulus relief talks may start soon



Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:56 Published 3 days ago

Second Stimulus Check During Pandemic Could Go Out As Early As August



Under the proposed legislation, each member of a household would receive $1,200, including children, up to a maximum family limit of $6,000. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:51 Published 4 days ago