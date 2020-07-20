Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Renewable Energy Stock Up by Over 250% in 2020, Are More Gains on the Way?

Profit Confidential Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
This Renewable Energy Stock Up by Over 250% in 2020, Are More Gains on the Way?Tesla Stock Dominates 2020
There can be little doubt that one tech stock above all the rest has come to dominate 2020: *Tesla Inc *(NASDAQ:TSLA).

Tesla stock has seen its price climb by over 250% this year, an obscene gain in profits. And those gains have come during an economic collapse the likes of which we haven't seen in about 100 years.

Given those two factors, TSLA stock remains on the tips of every tech investor's tongue. But does it have any.

The post This Renewable Energy Stock Up by Over 250% in 2020, Are More Gains on the Way? appeared first on Profit Confidential.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Rallies To End Higher, Jobs Report [Video]

Wall Street Rallies To End Higher, Jobs Report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Friday after a strikingly upbeat May jobs report unexpectedly provided the clearest evidence yet that the U.S. economy is headed for a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points [Video]

Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points

The stock market seemed to pay little to no attention to the civil unrest sweeping the US on Tuesday. According to Markets Insider, US stocks rose as investors turned their attention towards..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Chevron strikes US$5bn deal to acquire Noble Energy

 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has struck a deal to acquire Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NBL) for US$5bn in a paper-based deal. The deal is pitched at US$10.38 per...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

johnrhanger

John Raymond Hanger "Tesla’s push toward renewable energy could make it worth trillions." Tesla's storage business is now profitable. "… https://t.co/VKNnlmnwW5 4 hours ago

Camiloreyesq

Camo RT @runthejoule: “I underwrite this stock as a push toward decarbonization, towards unregulated energy, and towards the ability for all of… 5 hours ago

runthejoule

runthejoules “I underwrite this stock as a push toward decarbonization, towards unregulated energy, and towards the ability for… https://t.co/WzZomkXmCs 5 hours ago

PierreD53678399

PierreD Call to retire coal-fired power stations early https://t.co/vt6ldCzSkZ . What a lot if garbage. We need more coal-f… https://t.co/mH2FzkgHVt 2 days ago

Lydiarosesteph

Lydia Stephens In a bit of a rabbit hole reading about these bungalows in Swansea and their £1 a week energy bills. I am massively… https://t.co/lmbIxRl9aZ 2 days ago

CRYPTOREPORTZ

CRYPTO REPORTZ $Gevo Wins Bid to Supply Renewable Gasoline to the City of Seattle. 8 ye possible contract! Delta Airlines agrees t… https://t.co/LFWcDnbQz0 2 days ago

MRCRYPTOSIGNALS

MR CRYPTO SIGNALS $Gevo Wins Bid to Supply Renewable Gasoline to the City of Seattle. 8 ye possible contract! Delta Airlines agrees t… https://t.co/Eb5bhwIPjy 2 days ago

VultureAlertz

VultureAlertZ $Gevo Wins Bid to Supply Renewable Gasoline to the City of Seattle. 8 ye possible contract! Delta Airlines agrees t… https://t.co/AWy45nKTco 2 days ago