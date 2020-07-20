|
|
|
Why Tesla Stock Soared Monday
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The electric-car maker's stock resumed its momentum ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Musk Richer Than Buffet
Elon Musk is officially richer than Warren Buffett.
Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, continues to hit record highs.
Musk is worth 70-billion dollars.
Tesla stock is up 259% in 2020..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27Published
|
Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett
(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tesla just became a top 10 US company, but it’s still not in the S&P 500
Tesla stock surged again on Monday, this time by more than 12% to reach an intraday high of $1,792. Now, not only is Elon Musk‘s electricity...
The Next Web
|
Why Tesla Stock Jumped Again Monday
After crossing $1,500 last week, shares are already nearing $1,800.
Motley Fool
|
Nearly 40,000 Robinhood day traders added Tesla shares in 4 hours Monday as the stock whipsawed (TSLA)
· *Nearly 40,000 Robinhood accounts added shares of Tesla during a four-hour period on Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing data from Robintrack.net. *
· *The...
Business Insider
Tweets about this
|