You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bull run continues on bourses, IT stocks lead the rally



Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Monday following handsome gains by IT stocks while Asian markets continued to flounder amid a spike in global coronavirus cases. At the closing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Surge In COVID-19 Cases Forces State Officials To Narrow Criteria On Who Can Be Tested



With coronavirus cases rising fast, California overhauled its guidelines Tuesday for who can be tested, prioritizing people who are hospitalized with symptoms, those in close contact with infected.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago Dow Surges 557 Points



US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases. JPMorgan gained after earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Wells Fargo.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this