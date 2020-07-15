Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

Daily Dividend Report: MGEE,NRG,FMC,SLG,SEE



The board of directors of MGE Energy today increased the regular quarterly dividend rate 5% to $0.37 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26 Published 5 hours ago

Financial Focus for July 17, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago