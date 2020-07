WARNING: Is Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Headed for Bankruptcy? Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) stock has been throttled in 2020, and the theatre industry is facing an existential crisis of epic proportions.



The post WARNING: Is Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Headed for Bankruptcy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this