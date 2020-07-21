|
American Tower Corp: Top 5G Cell Tower REIT Up 47% Since March
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
American Tower Corp's Technicals Point to Strong Growth
*American Tower Corp* (NYSE:AMT) continues to be one of the best 5G stocks as infrastructure takes center stage with the global expansion of 5G cell towers.
American Tower stock is up about 47% since March and has totally recovered from the COVID-19-fueled sell-off. Furthermore, the company reported strong first-quarter results and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share.
