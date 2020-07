Nick Orgofman RT @CNN: Apple made a major commitment to fighting climate change Tuesday, announcing plans to be entirely carbon neutral by 2030 https://t… 9 seconds ago

Lorenzo H. Gómez #EnvironmentalCare Already carbon neutral in its corporate operations, the company plans to expand the effort acros… https://t.co/oFFRp9Lj3t 3 minutes ago

Ahmed Amine RT @CNNBusiness: Apple made a major commitment to fighting climate change Tuesday, announcing plans to be entirely carbon neutral by 2030 h… 7 minutes ago

Bhawna 🍀 Apple plans to achieve carbon neutral by minimising carbon in its products by relying on #RenewableEnergy. It’s the… https://t.co/zqjge65HVO 32 minutes ago

diana drake RT @JonDeeOz: @Apple commits to be 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030 Already carbon neutral today for corporat… 34 minutes ago