1 Million Jobs Return — But Canada Is Still in Hot Water
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The slow but painful recovery of Canada is starting. Economists see the economy contracting in 2020 before rebounding by 5.5% next year. Meanwhile, investors can pursue their long-term financial goals with the help of the Bank of Nova Scotia stock.
