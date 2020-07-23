Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 Million Jobs Return — But Canada Is Still in Hot Water

Motley Fool Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The slow but painful recovery of Canada is starting. Economists see the economy contracting in 2020 before rebounding by 5.5% next year. Meanwhile, investors can pursue their long-term financial goals with the help of the Bank of Nova Scotia stock.

The post 1 Million Jobs Return — But Canada Is Still in Hot Water appeared...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Squirrel Turns Sheet in Playground [Video]

Squirrel Turns Sheet in Playground

Occurred on July 6, 2020 / St. Eugene, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "One of Chelsea’s great great great great grand squirrels wasn’t aware that I was filming him as he plays in the freshly..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:49Published
Puppy Pool With Added Fountain Fun [Video]

Puppy Pool With Added Fountain Fun

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada Info from Licensor: "Last Saturday afternoon was a hot one. My 11-month-old Golden Retriever Ellie loves water but loves her pool even more. I..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this