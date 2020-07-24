Russian Gas Giant Gazprom To Start Producing Clean Hydrogen Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom will start producing “clean”, that is, zero-emission, hydrogen beginning in 2024 under a new government plan to develop a hydrogen economy. The plan sees Gazprom building and beginning to test a methane-hydrogen-powered turbine next year, and until 2024 it will also study different applications of hydrogen as a fuel, both in things such as gas boilers and gas turbines, and as fuel for vehicles. Gazprom will not be the only one involved in the hydrogen drive. Rosatom, the country’s nuclear power… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Guy Using Gas at Gas Pump to Clean Car



Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Dallas, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: A man at a North Texas gas station is creating a huge fire hazard by using gasoline from the pump to clean his car after filling us his.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:18 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this