Is The Bottom Finally In Sight For U.S. Drilling Rigs? Friday, 24 July 2020

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the US fell again this week, by 2, to 251, marking the twentieth straight loss in the number of active rigs. The total oil and gas rigs are now sitting at 695 fewer than this time last year. The number of oil rigs increased for the week by 1 rig, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 181—compared to 776 active rigs this time last year. The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell this week by 3 rigs, landing at 68 total rigs. This compares… 👓 View full article

