Valorant Directory – Find Valorant Clans and Teams from your region Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lately I’ve been playing quite a bit of competitive Valorant. As I’m not usually a team player and prefer playing by myself, I’ve spent the majority of my time solo queuing. While solo queuing has its advantages, overall you would be at a disadvantage if the other team was a 5 stack. As such, to achieve my goal of platinum I’ve decided to bite the bullet and look for a Valorant team, or at least other players to queue in with. After doing some research I realized that many of the Valorant looking for clans sites don’t have targeted groups 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this