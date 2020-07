jonny Davies @lewis_goodall Does anyone know the actual reason for Portugal and Spain having far fewer covid deaths than uk both… https://t.co/4xjauvhwKz 9 hours ago Julie kelly Is this for real? Does this man believe he’s the second coming? Are they praying away is evil spirit? The only 2nd… https://t.co/y6jnc2svp8 13 hours ago Frank Castle RT @SocialistVoice: Israel to demolish Palestinian coronavirus hospital ahead of deadly second wave This shows clearly that Israel does no… 17 hours ago IBTimes SG As Europe Braces for Covid-19 Second Wave, What Does 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic Teach Us? #coronavirus #COVID__19 https://t.co/jx1koJqsB1 18 hours ago Rich jenkinson RT @YardleyShooting: Just for record, I still don't know anyone who has had covid. We hear today of a 'Second Wave' in Spain, which does co… 18 hours ago Flossy Rapta @__harryw__ maybe it is the masks that will bring us the second wave https://t.co/pJAv6Pw40C https://t.co/fOC8jqhMUa 20 hours ago Flossy Rapta People all masked up and ready, nobody even spots them these days! and the so called second wave may be CAUSED by m… https://t.co/ER6v1hj7n8 21 hours ago CrunchyHips It feels to me like we are in Starting to see a second wave of covid 19 since last time Spain was 2 weeks ahead of… https://t.co/SVVviTVPLQ 22 hours ago