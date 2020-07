You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gold Reaches Highest Level Since 2011



Gold futures swung higher on Thursday and neared a record close as investors continued to hedge against a worse-than-expected recession. Contracts for the precious metal leaped as high as $1,897.70 per.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar leaves Customs Dept's office after being questioned for 9 hrs



M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on midnight of July 14 left Customs Department's office in Thiruvananthapuram after being questioned. He had been.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault



President Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Guaido are in a legal battle over who controls a $1bn in gold bars. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:17 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this