Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On US Stimulus Hopes

RTTNews Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Indian shares may open higher on Tuesday after Tech Mahindra's Q1 results beat Street estimates and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that five major dynamic shifts underway in the economy would lead to "sizeable benefits for economy".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices in red, pharma and banking scrips dip [Video]

Equity indices in red, pharma and banking scrips dip

Equity benchmark indices slipped during early hours on Monday mainly due to losses witnessed in pharma and banking stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 271 points or 0.71 per cent at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Equity indices slip into red, Hindustan Unilever drops by 2.6 pc [Video]

Equity indices slip into red, Hindustan Unilever drops by 2.6 pc

Equity benchmark indices snapped six sessions of gain to trade marginally lower during early hours on Wednesday's tracking mixed global cues and subdued opening of Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Equity indices continue upward momentum, auto and banking stocks surge [Video]

Equity indices continue upward momentum, auto and banking stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices continued the upward momentum during early hours on Tuesday amid across-the-board buying and positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 334 points or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty Seen Up Amid EU Progress And Vaccine Hopes

 Indian shares are seen opening sharply higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm global cues as positive data from trials of three potential Covid-19 vaccines, including...
RTTNews

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade

 Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, tracking mixed global cues as investors keep an eye on surging coronavirus cases around the world, rising...
RTTNews

Sensex Down 237 Points In Early Trade; Nifty At 11,144

 Indian shares opened lower on Friday, mirroring weak global cues as investors reacted to rising coronavirus cases, disappointing U.S. jobless claims figures and...
RTTNews


Tweets about this