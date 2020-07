Heather McPhillips, MD MPH RT @seattlechildren: COVID-19 is hurting many parts of our society, but our non-English speaking communities and people of color often deal… 4 hours ago

Seattle Children's COVID-19 is hurting many parts of our society, but our non-English speaking communities and people of color often d… https://t.co/CIjGjhBadP 7 hours ago

Jennifer Lagasca RT @EdEllisonMD: I think just about everyone is struggling in some way right now. Isn’t it good to know you are not alone? Reach out to a l… 11 hours ago

Nadia Lopez RT @NewLeadersOrg: ICYMI: @Chalkbeat explores the reality of being a principal right now-the immense rewards & the intense challenges. @The… 15 hours ago

Patrick J. Kennedy RT @quartethealth: What can people do during the Coronavirus pandemic realistically? Quartet’s Chief People Strategy Officer, Ingrid Kessle… 17 hours ago

Dave RT @coxypete79: #ODX India are going to be trying to do everything right now to get back on top of crisis. Shares aside for a minute ...… 18 hours ago

Coxypete #ODX India are going to be trying to do everything right now to get back on top of crisis. Shares aside for a mi… https://t.co/OKCn2L75n0 21 hours ago