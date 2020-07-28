Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: Cybersecurity Stock Remains Bullish Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Check Point Software Stock Up 53% Since March

The recent *Twitter Inc* (NYSE:TWTR) hack is another big reminder of just how important digital security is. On top of that, because of COVID-19, more people are working remotely and cyber-attacks have become more sophisticated.



This has intensified the need for companies to ensure that their information is protected in the cloud. One company that has been leading the charge is *Check Point Software*.



The post Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: Cybersecurity Stock Remains Bullish appeared first on Profit Confidential. Check Point Software Stock Up 53% Since MarchThe recent *Twitter Inc* (NYSE:TWTR) hack is another big reminder of just how important digital security is. On top of that, because of COVID-19, more people are working remotely and cyber-attacks have become more sophisticated.This has intensified the need for companies to ensure that their information is protected in the cloud. One company that has been leading the charge is *Check Point Software*.The post Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: Cybersecurity Stock Remains Bullish appeared first on Profit Confidential. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this