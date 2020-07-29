Rebound Anticipated For Thai Stock Market Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Ahead of the long holiday weekend for the king's birthday, the Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last eight trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it may move higher on Wednesday as it catches up on missed support.


