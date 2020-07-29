|
EXFO Inc: Unjustly Ignored 5G Stock Up 100% Since March on Solid Q3 Results
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
EXFO Inc Continues to Thrive in COVID-19 Environment
*EXFO Inc* (NASDAQ:EXFO) is an overlooked 5G stock that has been outperforming the broader market since the coronavirus pandemic sent stocks spiraling in March. EXFO stock has been thriving since then, hitting an intra-day high of $4.19 on July 21, for a four month gain of about 100%.
Why? EXFO’s products and services are vital for 5G. EXFO is also an excellent company for the COVID-19 environment, which includes the need for touchless, contactless operations.
