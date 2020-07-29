Global  
 

EXFO Inc: Unjustly Ignored 5G Stock Up 100% Since March on Solid Q3 Results

Profit Confidential Wednesday, 29 July 2020
EXFO Inc: Unjustly Ignored 5G Stock Up 100% Since March on Solid Q3 ResultsEXFO Inc Continues to Thrive in COVID-19 Environment
*EXFO Inc* (NASDAQ:EXFO) is an overlooked 5G stock that has been outperforming the broader market since the coronavirus pandemic sent stocks spiraling in March. EXFO stock has been thriving since then, hitting an intra-day high of $4.19 on July 21, for a four month gain of about 100%.

Why? EXFO’s products and services are vital for 5G. EXFO is also an excellent company for the COVID-19 environment, which includes the need for touchless, contactless operations.

