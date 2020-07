Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Price Is a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock price is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Investors are excited about its growth. Meanwhile, the team is using this excitement to actually drive growth.



The post Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Price Is a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kind shop owner gives free bike to struggling pensioner in the Philippines



This is the heartwarming moment an old man from the Philippines was gifted a bike after the shop owner found out that he walks several miles every day from his home to the market to sell.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58 Published on June 21, 2020

Tweets about this