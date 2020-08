Should You Buy CIBC (TSX:CM) or Manulife (TSX:MFC) Stock for the 6% Yield? Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Manulfie (TSX:MFC) and CIBC (TSX:CM) now offer attractive dividend yields. Is one stock a better bet today?



The post Should You Buy CIBC (TSX:CM) or Manulife (TSX:MFC) Stock for the 6% Yield? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this