Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Top Dividend Stock to Buy in August

Motley Fool Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Buying top dividend stocks can help you save more and quicker. Here is one such stock to help you start on this journey.

The post A Top Dividend Stock to Buy in August appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,HON,VNO,D,UNP [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,HON,VNO,D,UNP

Apple's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:25Published
Daily Dividend Report: MAC,K,BOH,FELE,MSEX [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: MAC,K,BOH,FELE,MSEX

The Board of Directors of the Macerich declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:26Published
Daily Dividend Report: V, BAC, SHW, NEM, SYF [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: V, BAC, SHW, NEM, SYF

Visa (V) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of class A common stock, payable on September 1, 2020, to all holders of record as of August 14, 2020. Bank of America declared a regular..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this