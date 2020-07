William Shatner’s NFT Collectibles Sell Out at Warp Speed Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Fans bought 125,000 non-fungible token trading cards featuring Star Trek's William Shatner on the WAX Blockchain.

