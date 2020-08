Origin share price falls along with demand for gas and electricity Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Origin Energy Ltd (ASX: ORG) share price has fallen 3.8% this morning after the energy provider released its quarterly report.



The post Origin share price falls along with demand for gas and electricity appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this