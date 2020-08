Bitcoin Rallies Above $11,000



Bitcoin is on the upswing. The head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer suggests cryptocurrency is on the verge of a new uptrend. Bitcoin rallied to its highest level in nearly a year in late Monday.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago

Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue



For months before a scam co-opting the accounts of several famous people on Twitter was revealed and quickly quashed last week, a similar scheme was being perpetrated on YouTube using images of Apple.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago