William Shatner holds a blockchain sale of personal memorabilia Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Celebrities supporting blockchain are far from being a new thing in the crypto/blockchain industry. However, while most of them only publicly supported crypto or tried to hold an ICO, actor William Shatner attempted a different approach. William Shatner's memorabilia sale The well-known actor decided to offer his personal memorabilia in digital form, and to do so, he used the WAX blockchain. Unsurprisingly, the move was quite a success, although it is likely that nobody expected to be as successful as it turned out. According to reports, the demand for the sale was massive, and around 10,000 packs containing 125,000 digital

