Cineworld stock price takes another hit on AMC-Universal deal Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shares of Cineworld (LON: CINE) have dipped a further 4% today following the deal between AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures deal that cuts films run times in theatres. Fundamental analysis: A new major hit for the cinema industry A new deal between the AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures primarily reduced the exclusivity of all motion pictures made by Universal Pictures and Focus Features from 75 days in theatres to just 17 days. After that period, the studio can screen its films on premium on-demand (PVOD) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. With this deal, an old Shares of Cineworld (LON: CINE) have dipped a further 4% today following the deal between AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures deal that cuts films run times in theatres. Fundamental analysis: A new major hit for the cinema industry A new deal between the AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures primarily reduced the exclusivity of all motion pictures made by Universal Pictures and Focus Features from 75 days in theatres to just 17 days. After that period, the studio can screen its films on premium on-demand (PVOD) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. With this deal, an old 👓 View full article

