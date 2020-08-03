Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cineworld stock price takes another hit on AMC-Universal deal

Invezz Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Cineworld stock price takes another hit on AMC-Universal dealShares of Cineworld (LON: CINE) have dipped a further 4% today following the deal between AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures deal that cuts films run times in theatres. Fundamental analysis: A new major hit for the cinema industry A new deal between the AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures primarily reduced the exclusivity of all motion pictures made by Universal Pictures and Focus Features from 75 days in theatres to just 17 days.  After that period, the studio can screen its films on premium on-demand (PVOD) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. With this deal, an old
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: CNET's Joan E. Solsman On The Future Of Movie Theaters, Universal/AMC Deal,

CNET's Joan E. Solsman On The Future Of Movie Theaters, Universal/AMC Deal, "Tenet" 06:37

 The CNET senior writer talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the impact of COVID-19 on movie theaters, the new deal between Universal and AMC that will send movies to streaming after 17 days and the delay of Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt [Video]

Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt

The Argentine government announced Tuesday (August 4), they finally reached an agreement with three major creditors to restructure more than $65 billion in foreign debt. The deal arrived just hours..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:54Published
Here's how Americans have been cutting costs to stay afloat during the pandemic [Video]

Here's how Americans have been cutting costs to stay afloat during the pandemic

One in four (24%) Americans have missed a payment on at least one of their bills since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that in a bid to survive..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing [Video]

Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing

Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing The new agreement will allow Universal’s new films to play for 17 days instead of the customary 70 days before becoming available on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this