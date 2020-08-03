Stock Alert: ADT Shares Jump On Tie-up With Google
Monday, 3 August 2020 () ADT Inc. (ADT) shares are soaring on Monday morning as Google's parent Alphabet Inc. agreed to invest $450 million in ADT to create smart-home security products. As per the agreement, Google will have have a 6.6 percent stake in Class B shares of the residential and commercial security providers.
