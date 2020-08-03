Stock Alert: ADT Shares Jump On Tie-up With Google Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

ADT Inc. (ADT) shares are soaring on Monday morning as Google's parent Alphabet Inc. agreed to invest $450 million in ADT to create smart-home security products. As per the agreement, Google will have have a 6.6 percent stake in Class B shares of the residential and commercial security providers. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published 5 hours ago ADT Stock Goes Up 97% 00:36 On Monday, ADT announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. Business Insider reports shares of ADT surged as much as 100% Monday to an all-time high of $17.21. Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT. The partnership will...

