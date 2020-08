You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender



Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues. Speaker Nancy.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election



Russian intelligence is reportedly using a misinformation campaign on coronavirus to once again meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:22 Published 6 days ago Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack



Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this