U.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to help Novavax quickly come up with a potential novel coronavirus vaccine, sending the stock surging more than 30 percent. Conway G. Gittens has more.
Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters
A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection.
Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the..
Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters (with subtitles)
A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection.
Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the..
Market Follows Better Coronavirus Stock: Regeneron or Eli Lilly? $LLY https://t.co/rnAdyV1QrL $SPY 11 minutes ago
STCK.PRO $LLY $REGN NEW ARTICLE : Better Coronavirus Stock: Regeneron or Eli Lilly? https://t.co/T9cVtOoBQO Get all the late… https://t.co/XVq3o219YG 12 minutes ago