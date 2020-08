You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lightning Strikes a Crane in Jersey City



Occurred on July 22, 2020 / Jersey City, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: This video was taken during a storm in downtown Jersey City, NJ. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:12 Published 1 week ago Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Middletown, NJ, Home Struck By Lightning



Lightning struck a house in Middletown, New Jersey. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this