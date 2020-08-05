Global  
 

OKEx Exchange goes live in India amidst looming crypto ban

Invezz Wednesday, 5 August 2020
OKEx Exchange goes live in India amidst looming crypto banOKEx, a leading crypto exchange, has launched a peer to peer trading platform in India. The news was confirmed through a tweet by the exchange on August 5, which announced that crypto enthusiasts in the country could now use Indian Rupees (INR) to trade cryptocurrencies at zero fees. According to the press release published on August 4, India’s frequently used payment methods such as UPI, IMPS, and NEFT are accepted on OKEx for better trading experience. For now, the platform is offering BTC and USDT trading pairs, with more coins to be added in the future. To celebrate the launch,
