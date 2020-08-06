A New EV Stock Just Went Public and It Could Be Huge
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Looking for EV Stocks? Check Out Li Auto Inc.
In recent years, there has been a massive surge in the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road. Seeing the booming market, every automaker—from *Tesla Inc* (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Detroit’s "Big Three," to EV start-ups—wants a piece of the action.
Investors have noticed the trend, too. Just take a look at how much TSLA stock has gone up this year alone and you’ll see how enthusiastic investors are.
