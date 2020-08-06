Aviva says general insurance claims surged to £165 million in H1 due to COVID-19 Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Aviva plc (LON: AV) said on Thursday that its net profit in the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year came in lower on a year over year basis. The company revealed the Coronavirus pandemic to have fuelled general insurance claims in recent months that it valued at £165 million in H1. According to Aviva: "Claims are primarily as a result of disruption to business and travel insured by the group, partially offset by a reduction in the frequency of motor claims." Shares of the company jumped more than 0.5% in premarket trading on Thursday.


