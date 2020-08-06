Rig Count In Cowboy State Falls To Zero Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The last active drilling rig in Wyoming was idled yesterday, leaving the state with no operating rigs for only the second time in its oil and gas history. The AP reports that the gas rig was located near the border with Colorado and quotes the executive director of the state’s Petroleum Association, Pete Obermueller, as saying, “It is historic, but not in a great way. There are so many jobs attached to these rigs, and now, people are painfully learning so much revenue is attached too. It’s mind boggling and hard to capture the… 👓 View full article

