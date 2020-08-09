11% Dividend Stock Buying Back $1,000,000,000 Worth of Shares!
Sunday, 9 August 2020 (
1 week ago) This year, this 11.5% dividend stock is buying back at least $1 billion worth of its shares. The single reason? Its stock is way too cheap!
Wyndham Destinations announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020. Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation...
Daily Dividend Report: WYND,DLR,NI,PRU,CNO 01:25
