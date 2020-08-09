Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11% Dividend Stock Buying Back $1,000,000,000 Worth of Shares!

Motley Fool Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
This year, this 11.5% dividend stock is buying back at least $1 billion worth of its shares. The single reason? Its stock is way too cheap!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Market News Video - Published
News video: Daily Dividend Report: WYND,DLR,NI,PRU,CNO

Daily Dividend Report: WYND,DLR,NI,PRU,CNO 01:25

 Wyndham Destinations announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020. Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Surges 19% On News Of Stock Split [Video]

Tesla Surges 19% On News Of Stock Split

On Tuesday, Tesla announced it will enact a five-for-one stock split on its shares at the end of August. The company has rallied since the announcement. On Wednesday, shares of the automaker jumped..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Pops and Flops: Stein Mart, Tesla, and Kodak Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Stein Mart, Tesla, and Kodak Stock

Stein Mart shares plummet on news that the retailer is filing for bankruptcy and could close its doors as it suffers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla stock pops following an announcement that..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:48Published
Tesla Up 7% After Stock Split [Video]

Tesla Up 7% After Stock Split

On Wednesday, Tesla stock rallied as much as 7% in early trading. According to Business Insider the boost comes after the company revealed a five-for-one stock split scheduled for August 28. Every..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this