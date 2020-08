Air Canada (TSX:AC) $1.7 Billion Loss: Will It Go Bankrupt? Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has a way of shocking investors and market gurus. At its prime, it was an airline stock like very few others. Its strong capital growth was unique to the continent, and even four of the largest airlines across the border couldn’t come close to Air Canada in its last five year’s growth. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Air Canada (TSX:AC): Buy it Now or Avoid it Like the Plague? Air Canada stock took another turn for the worst when the company posted its second-quarter results and reported a $1.55 billion operating loss.

Motley Fool 1 week ago





Tweets about this