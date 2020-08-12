Why Gold Slipped: 3 Best Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

Wochit Business - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Will Gold Hit $2,000 An Ounce? 00:35 While spot gold tumbled the most it has in seven years on Tuesday, the commodity whipsawed on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, spot gold dropped as much as 2.6% below $1,900 per ounce before gaining as much as 2% through the morning. Analysts had been warning of gold turning overbought....