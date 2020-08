Canada Revenue Agency: How to Get another $4,000 in CERB Cash Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The CRA has extended the $2,000 CERB by eight weeks until October 2. You can get an extra $4,000 in CERB cash if you are still out of work and you re-apply on the CRA website. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canada Revenue Agency: CERB Is Taxable But This Payment Is Tax-Free! The Canada Revenue Agency pays CERB recipients up to $12,000, but the money is considered taxable income. Here's how to get tax-free cash the CRA can't touch.

Motley Fool 2 days ago





Tweets about this