Canada Has To Cut Oil Production Emissions To Attract Investors
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Canada must slash the greenhouse gas emissions from its oil production in order to lure companies back to investing in increasing oil and gas production and expanding projects, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan told Reuters in an interview this week. “If you do what is required to lower emissions, you will be rewarded with increased investment. If you don’t, you’ll be punished,” O’Regan told Reuters in a phone interview. According to the minister, Canada’s oil industry has shown resilience…
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.8%. Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 21.8% and shares of SM..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published