Canada Has To Cut Oil Production Emissions To Attract Investors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BP Racks Up Record Losses, But Investors See Green



BP posts a record quarterly loss and writes down billions amid the coronavirus pandemic and oil-price plunge, but pleases investors with its green transition plans. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services



In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tellurian, off about 26.9% and.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published on July 22, 2020 Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks



In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.8%. Leading the group were shares of Nabors Industries, up about 21.8% and shares of SM.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this