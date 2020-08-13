Global  
 

European Shares Set To Open On Cautious Note

RTTNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
European stocks look set to open flat to slightly lower on Thursday, with news on vaccine development and U.S. stimulus talks likely to be in focus.
